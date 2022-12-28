Watch CBS News
Police warn residents after cars stolen, vandalized in Englewood

By Jeramie Bizzle

CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) --  A warning from police to be aware of where you park your car after a series of vehicle thefts in Englewood.

Police say between Dec. 5 and 10, people left their vehicles at the following locations:

· 1200 Block of West 74th Street on December 09-10, 2022, between the hours of 10:00 p.m. and 8:50 a.m.

· 1200 Block of West 73rd Place on December 8-10, 2022, between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 11:16 a.m.

· 6900 Block of South Bishop Street on December 7, 2022, between the hours of 11:45 a.m.-12:02 p.m.

· 1300 Block of West 71st Place on December 7, 2022, between the hours of 11:25 a.m. and 11:32 a.m.

· 1500 Block of West 73rd Place on December 05, 2022, between the hours of 3:34 a.m. and 3:38 a.m.

When the owners returned, the cars were either missing or damaged. 

Police say two young men in a blue color Hyundai may be behind the thefts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police. 

First published on December 28, 2022 / 6:31 AM

