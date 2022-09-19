Police warn of knifepoint robberies in Albany Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A warning for residents in Albany Park. Police are investigating two separate robberies with very similar circumstances.

The first was on Sept. 11 around 12:30 a.m., in the 4600 block of North Kasson Avenue. Then, four days later, there was a similar robbery around 12:20 a.m. in the 4700 block of North Kilpatrick Avenue.

Police said in both robberies, a man with a knife approached a person on foot and demanded their property.

Investigators have only a vague description of the robber.

Police are warning people to stay vigilant and pay attention to any suspicious people loitering in the area. Anyone with information on either robbery is asked to call Area Five detectives at 312-746-7394.