Watch CBS News
Local News

Police warn of knifepoint robberies in Albany Park

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Police warn of Albany Park robberies
Police warn of Albany Park robberies 00:22

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A warning for residents in Albany Park. Police are investigating two separate robberies with very similar circumstances.

The first was on Sept. 11 around 12:30 a.m., in the 4600 block of North Kasson Avenue. Then, four days later, there was a similar robbery around 12:20 a.m. in the 4700 block of North Kilpatrick Avenue.

Police said in both robberies, a man with a knife approached a person on foot and demanded their property.

Investigators have only a vague description of the robber.

Police are warning people to stay vigilant and pay attention to any suspicious people loitering in the area. Anyone with information on either robbery is asked to call Area Five detectives at 312-746-7394.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on September 19, 2022 / 4:42 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.