Police release sketch of suspect in child luring incidents in north suburban Chicago

By Adam Harrington

/ CBS Chicago

ROUND LAKE, Ill. (CBS) -- Police in north suburban Round Lake released a sketch Monday of a man they say has been luring children.

The composite sketch was developed with information from multiple victims.

Police also released a surveillance photo of the car used in the incidents – described as a gray 2021 to 2014 Toyota Sienna XLE Hybrid.

On Tuesday of last week around 6:50 a.m., Round Lake police were called for two different reports of attempted luring of children on MacGillis Lane between Whispering Oaks and Treehouse lanes.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic or Asian male standing about 5 feet 2 inches tall, with a slender or skinny build, and short facial hair on his chin. He spoke with a slight Spanish-sounding accent, victims told police.

The suspect was last seen wearing a dark or black hooded sweatshirt with the hood up, and blue jeans.

Round Lake police are investigating, and conducting extra patrols during school bus pickup and drop-off times in the subdivisions around where the luring incident happened.

Anyone with information on these incidents is asked to call the CenCom Dispatch Center at 847-270-9111, or the Round Lake Police Department Investigations Section at 847-546-8112.

Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington is a web producer at CBS News Chicago.

First published on January 29, 2024 / 7:48 PM CST

