Police shoot man who had a handgun in Joliet

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – Police in southwest suburban Joliet shot a man who had a handgun Monday afternoon.

Officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Elmwood Avenue for a report of shots fired, police said. They found a man walking while holding a handgun.

Officers fired their weapons, striking the suspect. They immediately rendered medical aid to him and recovered a handgun at the scene.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

The Will-Grundy Major Crimes Task Force is investigating the shooting.

Police said this was an isolated incident, and there was no threat to the public.

First published on July 17, 2023 / 7:20 PM

