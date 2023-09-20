Police shoot man holding knife to woman's throat in Round Lake

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police shot and critically wounded a man who was holding a knife to a woman's throat and ignored officers' commands to drop his weapon Tuesday evening in far north suburban Round Lake, according to Lake County authorities.

The Lake County Major Crime Task Force said Round Lake police officers were called to a home in the 700 block of North Park Road around 6:35 p.m. When they arrived, a woman outside the home told police a woman in the basement of the home needed help.

When police knocked on the door, the homeowner let them inside, and said there was a man and woman who lived in the basement. When offices approached the basement door, and looked through a basement window, they could see a man holding a knife to the woman's neck.

Officers tried to de-escalate the situation, but the man refused to drop his knife or let the woman go, so police called in a SWAT team and Spanish linguists, who tried to negotiate with the man and the victim, who both speak Spanish.

"During their efforts, the man grew increasingly agitated and refused to drop the knife or follow any of the instructions," from police, according to the Lake County Major Crime Task Force.

Two members of the SWAT team shot the man who was holding the woman hostage, and were able to rescue her. The 33-year-old man was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but is expected to survive. The 30-year-old woman was evaluated by paramedics for minor injuries, but did not go to the hospital.

Two knives were recovered at the scene.

The Lake County Major Crime Task Force is investigating the officers' use of force.

Charges against the man who took the woman hostage were pending Wednesday afternoon.