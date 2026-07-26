Police shoot dog after woman, teenage girl are bitten on Chicago's West Side

Chicago police shot a dog early Sunday after the animal bit a woman and a teenage girl in Chicago's North Lawndale neighborhood.

At 5:38 a.m., a 25-year-old woman and a 15-year-old girl were attacked by a dog inside a residence in the 4200 block of West Cullerton Street, police said.

Officers arrived on scene and shot the dog, police said. Police did not specify whether the dog died.

Teen girl suffered multiple puncture wounds and lacerations across her arms and was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County. The 25-year-old woman suffered puncture wounds to her hand was taken to the same hospital, police said.

Both were in serious condition.