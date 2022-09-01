Watch CBS News
Police seek to ID 'person of interest' in 2021 Bronzeville homicide

CHICAGO (CBS) – Police are seeking help from the public to identify a "person of interest" in connection with a homicide that took place in Bronzeville last year.

The homicide occurred in the 3800 block of South Michigan Avenue on or around the dates of June 11 through June 15, 2021, police said.

Chicago police released an image from surveillance footage of the man.

bronzeville-homicide-person-of-interest.png
What you can do:

  • If seen, dial 9-1-1, give your location, direction of travel, if moving, and a quick description (i.e.
  • plate number, clothing, etc.)
  • Never Approach the subjects or the vehicle
  • Do not endanger yourself, or those you are with, in any way

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Area One detectives at 312-747-8380. Anonymous tips can be submitted to cpdtip.com.

First published on September 1, 2022 / 2:59 PM

