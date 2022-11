Police search for suspects in string of armed robberies on West Side

Police search for suspects in string of armed robberies on West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are investigating a series of armed robberies that happened just minutes apart on the city's West Side.

Police say the group of young men targeted victims in Austin and Humboldt Park and took their belongings at gunpoint.

The robbers got away in a stolen copper-colored Kia.