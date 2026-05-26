Chicago police seek to identify man who punched two passengers on CTA train in Lakeview

Chicago police are asking for help identifying a man who punched two people on board a CTA train on Monday in the Lakeview neighborhood.

Police said, shortly after 1:30 p.m. on Monday, the man approached two people on a CTA train at the Belmont stop for the Red, Brown, and Purple lines, and punched both victims in the face before running off.

Surveillance images of a man accused of punching two people on a CTA train at the Belmont stop for the Red, Brown, and Purple lines on May 25, 2026. Chicago Police

The attacker was described as a Black man between 35 and 40 years old, 6 feet to 6 feet 2 inches tall, 270 to 285 pounds, with short black hair and black facial hair.

Surveillance images show he was wearing a black t-shirt, black pants, black boots, and a black backpack, and carrying a black and yellow jacket.

Anyone with information on the attack is asked to call Chicago Police Mass Transit Detectives at 312-745-4447. Anonymous tips can be submitted at CPDTIP.com, using reference #JK268517 or #JK268519.