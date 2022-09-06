Watch CBS News
Police searching for hit-and-run driver who injured 2 teens in Little Village

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Police are searching for the hit-and-run driver who injured two teenagers in Little Village Monday night. 

Police said 15-year-olds were crossing the street, near 28th Street and Kedzie Avenue, around 8 p.m. when they were hit by a black vehicle. The driver left the scene. 

The teens were taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition with scrapes and bruises. 

