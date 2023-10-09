Watch CBS News
Police searching for car wanted in Chicago hit-and-run

By Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Do you recognize this car? 

Chicago police say it may be connected to a hit-and-run that took place on Saturday night in the Austin neighborhood. 

Police said a pedestrian was crossing the street, near Lake and Kinzie, when they were hit by a car heading eastbound. 

The victim was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. 

No arrests have been made. 

