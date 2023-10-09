Police searching for car wanted in Chicago hit-and-run
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Do you recognize this car?
Chicago police say it may be connected to a hit-and-run that took place on Saturday night in the Austin neighborhood.
Police said a pedestrian was crossing the street, near Lake and Kinzie, when they were hit by a car heading eastbound.
The victim was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.
No arrests have been made.
