Police search for suspect who robbed teen on CTA Blue Line

Chicago police on Thursday issued a community alert about a robbery on a Chicago Transit Authority Blue Line train on the Near West Side this past weekend.

In the incident, a 17-year-old boy was on a Blue Line train at the UIC-Halsted stop along the Eisenhower Expressway when two other young men came up, threatened him, and took his property, police said.

One of the robbers was described as a Black male between 17 and 20 years old, standing 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing about 130 pounds. He was last seen wearing black pants and a long-sleeved black shirt.

The other was described as a white male between the ages of 17 and 20 years old, standing 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 120 pounds. He was last seen wearing a navy and light blue striped shirt and khaki shorts.

Police have released surveillance images.

Chicago Police

Anyone with information is asked to call Public Transportation detectives at 312-745-4447 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference RD # JK393685.