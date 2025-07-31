Police search for missing 9-year-old boy, Nathan Forde, in Elmhurst, Illinois

Police in the west Chicago suburb of Elmhurst were searching Thursday evening for a 9-year-old boy who was last seen riding his bike on the Illinois Prairie Path trail.

Nathan Forde was last seen around 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Elmhurst police put up an alert that he was missing at 8:24 p.m.

Police said Nathan was last seen headed west on the Illinois Prairie Path near Spring Road. He was wearing a Ralph Lauren T-shirt, blue cargo shorts, and multicolored Crocs, and he was wearing a red midsized Trex bicycle.

Elmhurst Police

Elmhurst police were actively searching for Nathan late Thursday. Anyone who might know where he is should call 911 immediately.