Police search for man who punched woman on Roosevelt CTA train platform

Chicago police on Tuesday were searching for a man who punched a woman on the Roosevelt Road Chicago Transit Authority train platform this past weekend.

Police said at 11:55 a.m. Sunday, the man hit the woman in the face at the station with a closed fist. Police did not specify whether the attack happened on the subway level at the station, which serves the Red Line, or the 'L' level, which serves the Green and Orange lines.

Police described the man as white or Hispanic and between 35 and 40 years old. He stood 5 feet 7 to 5 feet 10 inches tall and had short black hair and a thin mustache. He was last seen wearing a tan hooded sweat shirt, gray sweat pants, and gray gym shoes with no shoelaces.

Police have released surveillance images.

Chicago Transit Authority

Anyone with information was asked to call Chicago police Public Transportation detectives at 312-745-4447 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference RD #JK438007.