Police search for 10-year-old boy, Trenton Payne, reported missing from Chicago's West Side

By Adam Harrington

/ CBS Chicago

Police issue alert for 10-year-old boy missing on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police are looking for help from the public in finding a 10-year-old boy who has been reported missing on the city's West Side.

Trenton Payne was last seen around 4 p.m. or 4:05 p.m. Thursday near Quincy Street and Laramie Avenue in the South Austin neighborhood.

trenton-payne-2.png
Trenton Payne Chicago Police

Trenton is Black, stands 4 feet 9 inches tall, and weighs 100 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes, and a medium complexion.

He was last seen wearing a black North Face jacket, a blue shirt, blue pants, a black backpack, and a matching blue, white and gray hat and gloves.

Anyone with information should call Harrison Area Special Victims Unit detectives at 312-746-8251.

