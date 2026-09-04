Police believe same crew is behind string of suburban gaming machine burglaries

Investigators now believe the same crew is behind a string of gambling machine burglaries across the Chicago suburbs.

Early Friday morning a Gas-N-Wash in Wheeling was hit by at least eight men armed with sledgehammers. An employee said they smashed open the store's video gambling machines.

Surveillance from a bar in New Lenox Thursday shows several masked men using large hammers and other tools to break open the video gambling machines and steal the cash boxes from inside.

The bar's owner said they've been beefing up security recently following similar burglaries in the area, but it wasn't enough to stop the masked thieves.

More surveillance video from Thursday morning shows a very similar break-in at the Peotone Travel Center, where another group of masked men with sledgehammers smashed gaming machines.

So far, police have not made arrests in any of these cases.