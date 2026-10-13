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Police respond to "incident" near koi pond at Westfield Old Orchard shopping center in Skokie, Illinois

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a digital producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
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Adam Harrington,
Courtney Scott

/ CBS Chicago

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Emergency personnel were on the scene of an unspecified "incident" at Westfield Old Orchard shopping center on Tuesday afternoon.

Police were seen investigating in the area of a koi pond, where a witness said a woman was attacked.

"All we saw was the woman completely submerged under the water, while he had her headlocked… in the koi pond," a witness said. "We thought he was just swimming by himself until we came closer and saw a woman underneath the water."

Westfield Old Orchard said in the statement that an "active police matter" continued as of mid-afternoon Tuesday, and Skokie police were investigating.

"The safety and well-being of our visitors, retailers and employees remain our top priority," the shopping center said in a statement.

Information from Skokie police was not immediately available.

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