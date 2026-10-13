Police respond to "incident" near koi pond at Westfield Old Orchard shopping center in Skokie, Illinois

Emergency personnel were on the scene of an unspecified "incident" at Westfield Old Orchard shopping center on Tuesday afternoon.

Police were seen investigating in the area of a koi pond, where a witness said a woman was attacked.

"All we saw was the woman completely submerged under the water, while he had her headlocked… in the koi pond," a witness said. "We thought he was just swimming by himself until we came closer and saw a woman underneath the water."

Westfield Old Orchard said in the statement that an "active police matter" continued as of mid-afternoon Tuesday, and Skokie police were investigating.

"The safety and well-being of our visitors, retailers and employees remain our top priority," the shopping center said in a statement.

Information from Skokie police was not immediately available.