Police release photos, video of man wanted in shooting that left woman dead in Chinatown

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police on Saturday released surveillance photos and video of a man wanted in a shooting that left a woman dead and two others wounded in Chinatown last week.

The attack happened at 10:52 p.m. Friday, July 1, in the 2200 block of South Wentworth Avenue. Chicago Police officers responded to shots fired, and found a 24-year-old woman who had been shot in the torso.

Chicago Police

Police released surveillance images of a man in an orange hooded sweatshirt with a cross on the back. The man is seen entering and running out of a store and running through a strip mall parking lot.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area One detectives at (312) 747-8380. Anonymous tips can also be made CPDTIP.com.

A man was also shot and wounded in Chinatown the following Sunday morning. Police said the 18-year-old man was standing near 23rd Street and Archer Avenue when he heard several people arguing, followed by multiple gunshots. The victim suffered a graze wound and was transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

Meanwhile on Friday night this week, a man was nearly hit by a car a block farther south on Wentworth Avenue from the shooting a week earlier – and after the man got into a quarrel with the woman driver, the man in the passenger seat of the car fired shots at him and missed.

People who live in the neighborhood said last week they're worried about their safety like never before.

"This type of killing is getting out of hand," said Kim Tee, with the Coalition for a Better Chinese American Community, talking about the recent shootings in his neighborhood.

Tee said the Coalition for a Better Chinese American Community is working with Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez (25th) on a petition to declare a karaoke bar where the three people were shot a week ago Friday night as a public nuisance.