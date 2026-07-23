Indiana police pursuit ends in rollover crash in Chicago's Morgan Park neighborhood

A police pursuit in Indiana led to a serious rollover crash in Chicago's Morgan Park neighborhood early Thursday morning.

Chicago police said the Lake County, Indiana, Sheriff's Department was pursuing a stolen black SUV in the 2100 block of West 115th Street just before 2:40 a.m.

Police said during the pursuit, the SUV hit a parked car. Video from the scene shows the SUV overturned on the roadway due to the impact of the crash.

The Chicago Fire Department confirmed four people were taken to local hospitals in serious condition.

Chicago police officers were not involved in the pursuit.

CBS News Chicago has reached out to the Lake County Sheriff's Department for more information.