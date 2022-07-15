Prayer service held at Shrine Chapel of St. Rita High School for paralyzed Chicago Police Officer Danny Golden

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police officers sang and prayed Thursday evening inside the Shrine Chapel at St. Rita High School on the city's Southwest Side to support paralyzed Officer Danny Golden.

Golden was shot this past Friday night while trying to break up a fight in outside a bar in Beverly. He was off duty at the time.

A bullet hit his spine and remains lodged in his lung, and he is now paralyzed.

Officer Golden's cousin said Danny is always there for his family.

"When I heard that all this happened because he was acting as his protector, I wasn't even the slightest bit surprised," Golden's cousin said at the service. "That has always been his character."

A GoFundMe for Officer Golden's recovery has raised more than $1.1 million.