CPD officer accidentally shoots himself in the groin outside South Chicago District police station

A Chicago police officer is recovering after accidentally shooting himself in the groin Wednesday night outside the South Chicago District station.

Police said the 22-year-old officer was off duty and walking through the parking lot of the station when when gun in his waistband discharged, striking him in the groin.

The officer was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

Police did not specify if the officer was on his way to work or leaving his shift at the time.

