Shots fired outside AutoZone in south Chicago suburb
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Shots were fired outside of an AutoZone in south suburban Dolton Wednesday morning.
Police tape and evidence markers surrounded the area where a car riddled with bullet holes was parked. Multiple bullet holes were seen on the driver's side of the silver sedan.
A black sedan also appears to be the focus of the investigation.
According to emergency dispatch, there were five patients requiring treatment.
When reached by phone, an employee at the Auto Zone said nobody inside the store was physically injured.
