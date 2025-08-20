Police investigation underway in Port Barrington, Illinois
A police investigation was underway in Port Barrington, Illinois, on Wednesday morning.
The McHenry County Sheriff's Office confirmed there was heavy police activity in the area of Rawson Bridge Road and Camden Lane. The roads have reopened.
Officials initially asked residents to avoid the area until further notice.
Details on the focus on the investigation were not immediately released.
This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates.