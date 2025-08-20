Watch CBS News
Police investigation underway in Port Barrington, Illinois

Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
A police investigation was underway in Port Barrington, Illinois, on Wednesday morning. 

The McHenry County Sheriff's Office confirmed there was heavy police activity in the area of Rawson Bridge Road and Camden Lane. The roads have reopened. 

Officials initially asked residents to avoid the area until further notice. 

Details on the focus on the investigation were not immediately released. 

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates. 

