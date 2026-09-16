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Crime

Police investigate shooting on Lincoln Avenue in Chicago's Budlong Woods neighborhood

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a digital producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
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Adam Harrington,
Liz Miller

/ CBS Chicago

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A shooting investigation was under way Wednesday morning on busy Lincoln Avenue in Chicago's Budlong Woods neighborhood.

Bullet holes were seen in the window of a 7-Eleven store at 5562 N. Lincoln Avenue, at the intersection with Rockwell Street and also right off Bryn Mawr Avenue.

Bullet holes were also seen in a car in the parking lot behind crime scene tape.

Information from police on whether anyone was hurt or arrested was not immediately available.

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