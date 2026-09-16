Police investigate shooting on Lincoln Avenue in Chicago's Budlong Woods neighborhood

A shooting investigation was under way Wednesday morning on busy Lincoln Avenue in Chicago's Budlong Woods neighborhood.

Bullet holes were seen in the window of a 7-Eleven store at 5562 N. Lincoln Avenue, at the intersection with Rockwell Street and also right off Bryn Mawr Avenue.

Bullet holes were also seen in a car in the parking lot behind crime scene tape.

Information from police on whether anyone was hurt or arrested was not immediately available.