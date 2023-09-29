Police in Illinois municipality ask if anyone lost their goat
PLANO, Ill. (CBS) -- Police in Plano, Illinois were asking Thursday evening if anyone was missing their goat.
Plano police posted a photo to Facebook showing a black and white goat in their station.
"If you're missing your goat, he may be hanging out with us at the Police Department...we would like to avoid bringing him to animal control if possible, so please give us a call if you recognize him!" Plano police wrote.
Police did not specify where the got was found, or who found the animal.
While there were plenty of jokes in the comments, no one had claimed the goat as of 9:20 p.m.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.