Police, communities come together around Chicago for National Night Out

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Tuesday marked National Night Out in Chicago and across the country—with the goal of connecting people with the law enforcement officers sworn to keep them safe.

Roadblocks were set up on State Street between Lake and Randolph streets and many other stretches of pavement throughout the city and suburbs. But the roadblocks were not meant to keep people out—quite the opposite, they were meant to invite people in.

"It's a great event where the community and the police come together unified, strengthen our partnership—standing together united as one around crime issues," said Chicago Police Near North (18th) District Sgt. Chris Shank.

Downtown, the iconic Chicago Theatre headlined the big event for National Night out, with a live band performing in front of their venue.

Meanwhile on the West Side, the parking lot of the Ogden (10th) District station, at 3315 W. Ogden Ave., turned into a big party.

"This is a free event. We have from a taco truck, we have corn cups, we have Icees, we have burgers, hot dogs—Chicago style hot dogs—you name it, we have it," said Ogden District Sgt. Leila Ruiz, "from jumpy house to playing basketball to even soccer as well."

It was all in the name of community.

"It's to bridge the divide," St. Ruiz said. "Us, the Chicago Police Department, wants the community to know that we are here for them."

That is especially important now, said Ruiz, in light of recent shootings in the area. A 3-month-old baby, Jeremiah Carlos was struck once in a shooting this past weekend in Little Village—and was still fighting for his life days later.

"I know that we've had a lot of violent crimes that are happening within our district, but we are here and we are listening," Ruiz said.

Local organizations like the antiviolence group UCAN Chicago chipped in or the national event.

"Come outside. Have a good time," said UCAN associate vice president Francisco Perez, "and it's all peaceful. Everybody can have a good time without worrying about violence."

At the Ogden District in North Lawndale, there were resources, food, and fellowship.

"For the kids, for the children, so they can be supported," one woman said.

The same message was shared across the city.

"It's just fun to give back," said volunteer Art Sehalk.

The first National Night Out was held in 1984, and celebrated then as now in on the first Tuesday in August. Organizers said the event keeps growing with each year.