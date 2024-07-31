Baby shot in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood has long recovery ahead, family says

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 3-month-old baby who was shot in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood over the weekend will have a long road to recovery, his family said.

The infant, Jeremiah Carlos, is in the fight of his life after being shot in the chest over the weekend in Little Village in a targeted shooting.

The baby's injuries were so severe that doctors said he will need a lifetime of care.

"He's a fighter and it shows what kind of people we have here in Little Village, very resilient people," said Balthazar Enriquez, of the Little Village Community Council.

The baby remained in the intensive care unit as of Wednesday, though his condition has been stabilized after being shot.

The baby was in a car with his father in the 3100 block of West 26th Street on Saturday afternoon when two armed men opened fire on them, police said. Members of the Little Village Community Council, speaking on behalf of the victim's family, said the shooting was targeted and gang-related.

Carlos has already had one operation to repair his clavicle. Doctors said the road to recovery will be a long one. Enriquez said it will be "a long time" until the child is released from the hospital.

The Little Village Community Council has been collecting donations for the victim's family. Donors could either drop off items at their office at 3610 W. 26th Street or donate via a GoFundMe.

Carlos' father, who was shot multiple times, was released form the hospital, but the family continues to live in fear.

"There has been pictures of the father put on Facebook pages that are gang related, showing that he was not killed and if you guys want to finish the job, you know, this is what he looks like," said Chela Garcia, of the Little Village Community Council.

The community organization called upon elected officials to do more for the neighborhood that has been historically plagued with gang-related violence.

"This community has been traumatized by violence year after year after year, but no one gives us any tools, any resources for us to combat the generational trauma," Enriquez said.

The baby's family has asked for financial help and for any tips that could lead to an arrest in connection with the shooting, which remains under investigation.

No arrests have been made.