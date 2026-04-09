Man arrested after police chase, crash following $100K heist in Vernon Hills

A man was arrested after a police chase and a crash following a $100,000 heist in Vernon Hills, Illinois, early Thursday morning.

Vernon Hills police responded to a CDW complex in the 200 block of North Milwaukee Avenue around 1 a.m. after a truck driver reported a cargo theft.

Police said a group of people wearing masks was seen taking cargo from a trailer parked in a secured portion of the property. When the truck driver confronted the group, he was battered and threatened with a firearm that was not shown.

The group then fled in three vehicles on I-94 on Townline Road and were soon spotted by the Glencoe Public Safety Department.

The pursuit continued until one of the vehicles, a gray Chrysler Pacifica, crashed in the 5400 block of South Wells Street. The driver was taken into custody, but the passenger ran away.

Police said the other two vehicles have not been located.

Investigators found over $100,000 worth of stolen computer equipment in the crashed car.

The investigation remains ongoing.