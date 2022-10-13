Police chase of stolen car in Gary ends in crash; leaves 1 dead, another hospitalized

Driver of stolen car dies after police pursuit in Gary

GARY, Ind (CBS) -- The driver of a stolen U-Haul died after crashing into an SUV, hitting a utility pole, and rolling over during a high-speed police chase in Gary Wednesday evening.

Around 5:47 p.m., a license plate reader alerted the in-car computers of a stolen vehicle passing cameras. It was located at Central Avenue and Ripley Street where a patrol officer confirmed the stolen car from Schererville.

The chase began on the Indiana toll road when police put stop sticks on the road, but they didn't work.

The driver later crashed after going the wrong way into oncoming traffic on 5th Avenue near Jefferson Street.

One person in the red SUV hit by the stolen car was taken to the hospital by Gary EMS in unknown condition.