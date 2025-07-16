Police chase ends in crash in Hammond, Indiana

A police chase in Hammond, Indiana, ended in a crash Wednesday.

The Lake County, Indiana, Sheriff's office said its officers were chasing a man who was wanted on a felony drug warrant in Illinois.

They said the man was speeding in a black Dodge Charger along the Borman Expressway (I-80/94), and lost control while trying to exit at Kennedy Avenue — crashing right into the concrete median.

The man was taken to a Chicago hospital with serious injuries.

No one else was injured, the sheriff's office said.