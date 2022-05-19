Police activity halts Loop 'L' trains at State/Lake station
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Loop 'L' trains were halted at the State/Lake station Thursday afternoon due to police activity.
The Chicago Transit Authority said trains were standing at the downtown station, which serves the Brown, Green, Orange, Pink, and Purple lines.
Trains were running again by 4:53 p.m., but with residual delays.
Further details were not immediately available.
