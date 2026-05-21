Pokémon "fossils" go on display at Field Museum in Chicago, first exhibition outside Japan

Some special "fossils" will be unveiled Friday at Chicago's Field Museum.

The Field is opening a new exhibit, the "Pokémon Fossil Museum" Friday, a special exhibition from Japan that compares fossils of popular characters from the Pokémon video game series with ancient life forms found in real-world fossils.

The exhibit at the Field is the first time it's been on display outside of Japan.

The exhibit was developed by the Japan National Museum of Nature and Science, the Pokémon Company group and the Field Museum.

If you can't make it this weekend, don't worry – the exhibit will be on display at the Field until April 2027.

You must purchase a timed entry ticket to the Pokémon Fossil Museum as an add-on to a general admission ticket to the Field Museum. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.