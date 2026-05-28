Chicago elementary school students get lesson in compassion through adaptive sports

Some Chicago Public Schools students on Thursday got to see firsthand how a person with a disability experiences everyday life through adaptive sports.

At the gym inside Edgar Allan Poe Elementary Classical School in Pullman, students got a lesson in compassion while playing a game of goalball, a sport designed for athletes with visual impairments and played on volleyball courts with goals similar to soccer nets at each end of the court.

Blacked-out goggles prevented the students from seeing the balls. They could only hear them.

"It was very dark, and I could hear it, but I couldn't tell where it was going," said 5th grader Gabrielle Eldridge. "I couldn't tell where it was going, because there were two and they were very much jingling."

Eldridge and her fellow 5th graders had their physical education period on Thursday taken over by Lincolnway Special Recreation Association, or LWSRA, a nonprofit program which teaches disability awareness through adaptive sports, like goalball, sit volleyball, and wheelchair basketball.

The program's athletic supervisor, Mak Nong, was born without his left leg.

"To see how the other side lives and functions and plays the sports they know and love; when they have that experience, they're able to go through life and make the positive change that we need to make sure that everyone is included," he said.

After taking part in Thursday's class, students said they have a better understanding and more compassion for people with disabilities.

"I liked wheelchair basketball, because I got to see how kids could move around in certain ways. Like, they could spin. They have to, like, they can keep it in their lap, unlike normal basketball, and then we get to shoot from sitting down," said 11-year-old Caleb Spaulding. "When I see how people with a wheelchair could actually go pro in wheelchair basketball, I felt really happy on how people can make their lives change, even if they have an impairment."

David McCann, a physical education and health teacher at Poe Classical, said the program is having an impact.

"It allows the students to really be able to appreciate the access they have to their everyday lifestyle with having legs and mobility. They really appreciate that," he said.

With that appreciation comes a lesson in compassion through adaptive sports.