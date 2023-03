CHICAGO (CBS) -- We want to let you know about a job fair today.

Skills for Chicago land's future welcomes job candidates from 10 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at the Poder office at 55th and Homan in Gage Park.

Companies including Divvy, Ferrara, Jewel-Osco, Pepsi Co., and UPS will be interviewing on-site.

Walk-ins are encouraged.