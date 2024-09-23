Pleasantly cool day ahead in the Chicago area on Monday

CHICAGO (CBS) — A pleasantly cool day is ahead in the Chicago area.

Monday's high temperatures will be in the high 60s.

North winds build, creating high waves on Lake Michigan. Hazardous swimming and boating conditions are in place through Monday night.

More rain develops overnight into the day on Tuesday. Rain could be heavy at times. Showers taper off by night.

Seasonable temperatures are expected both Wednesday and Thursday in the 70s with lows in the 50s. Small rain chances develop again for the weekend.