Watch CBS News
Weather

Pleasantly cool day ahead in the Chicago area on Monday

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

Pleasantly cool day ahead in the Chicago area on Monday
Pleasantly cool day ahead in the Chicago area on Monday 01:55

CHICAGO (CBS) — A pleasantly cool day is ahead in the Chicago area. 

Monday's high temperatures will be in the high 60s. 

2b01038d-397d-4d1f-bd54-b6c389a6d474.png

North winds build, creating high waves on Lake Michigan. Hazardous swimming and boating conditions are in place through Monday night.

More rain develops overnight into the day on Tuesday. Rain could be heavy at times. Showers taper off by night. 

c6edaff2-c159-4386-9bba-6c0138b41986.png

Seasonable temperatures are expected both Wednesday and Thursday in the 70s with lows in the 50s. Small rain chances develop again for the weekend. 

Laura Bannon
laurabannon.jpg

Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.