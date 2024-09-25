Pleasant fall weather in Chicago through week's end

Feeling like fall in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Pleasant fall weather for a few days ahead of waves of rain for the weekend.

Skies clear to give way to sunny skies for Wednesday and Thursday, with highs in the 70s and coolest readings along the lakefront.

Hurricane Helene is forecast to make landfall in Florida by Thursday evening. As Helene pushes inland, our chances for rain increase for the weekend.

As of Wednesday, the best rain chance is developing late Friday night into Saturday. Passing showers are possible into Sunday.

A front arrives next week, pushing rain out and temperatures to the 60s by Tuesday.

What to expect on Wednesday

Sunny, pleasant with a high of 74.

Clear for tonight

Mostly clear, cool, and comfy with a low of 57.

More sun on Thursday

Mostly sunny, pleasant with a high of 76.

