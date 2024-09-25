Watch CBS News
Pleasant fall weather in Chicago through week's end

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

Feeling like fall in Chicago
Feeling like fall in Chicago 02:04

CHICAGO (CBS)  — Pleasant fall weather for a few days ahead of waves of rain for the weekend. 

CBS News Chicago

Skies clear to give way to sunny skies for Wednesday and Thursday, with highs in the 70s and coolest readings along the lakefront. 

Hurricane Helene is forecast to make landfall in Florida by Thursday evening. As Helene pushes inland, our chances for rain increase for the weekend. 

CBS News Chicago

As of Wednesday, the best rain chance is developing late Friday night into Saturday. Passing showers are possible into Sunday. 

CBS News Chicago
CBS News Chicago

A front arrives next week, pushing rain out and temperatures to the 60s by Tuesday. 

What to expect on Wednesday

Sunny, pleasant with a high of 74.

Clear for tonight

Mostly clear, cool, and comfy with a low of 57.

More sun on Thursday

Mostly sunny, pleasant with a high of 76.

CBS News Chicago
Laura Bannon
Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

