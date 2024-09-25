Pleasant fall weather in Chicago through week's end
CHICAGO (CBS) — Pleasant fall weather for a few days ahead of waves of rain for the weekend.
Skies clear to give way to sunny skies for Wednesday and Thursday, with highs in the 70s and coolest readings along the lakefront.
Hurricane Helene is forecast to make landfall in Florida by Thursday evening. As Helene pushes inland, our chances for rain increase for the weekend.
As of Wednesday, the best rain chance is developing late Friday night into Saturday. Passing showers are possible into Sunday.
A front arrives next week, pushing rain out and temperatures to the 60s by Tuesday.
What to expect on Wednesday
Sunny, pleasant with a high of 74.
Clear for tonight
Mostly clear, cool, and comfy with a low of 57.
More sun on Thursday
Mostly sunny, pleasant with a high of 76.