Plainfield police search home on Main Street after teen shot

Plainfield police said they executed a search warrant at a home after a 16-year-old boy was shot Thursday night.

Police said they responded to the 24100 block of Main Street at about 8:50 p.m. to a report of a shooting. They said a 16-year-old boy was taken by a private car to Plainfield Fire Protection District Station 1 and then transferred to Loyola University Medical Center for more treatment. They did not release any details about the boy's injuries, and said Friday morning his current condition was not being released.

As they investigated the shootings, police said detectives identified an 18-year-old man was a suspect. With the help of the Joliet Police Department Special Operations Squad, they executed a search warrant at a home associated with the suspect in the 24100 block of Main Street.

Video of the operation showed armed officers and apparent SWAT agents helping with the search.

Police said they believe this was a targeted incident and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

No one is currently in custody. The investigation is ongoing. If you have information about this incident, contact Plainfield police at 815-267-7237.