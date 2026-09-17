Plainfield police bust "two-ply trafficking ring", take 650 rolls of toilet paper for homecoming pranks

Plainfield police said they have confiscated 650 rolls of toilet paper from students who planned to use it for homecoming pranks.

In a Facebook post, the department said they received "double digit calls for service" between 7:15 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. Monday and Tuesday from people reporting their houses and cars had been hit with toilet paper, eggs, ketchup, laundry detergent pods and other things.

Police said the callers reported 20 to 25 people in hoodies in ski masks who would "'pull up' (as the kids say)" at the same time in multiple cars and "cause chaos."

"Before the "don't you have anything better to do" comments start rolling in…. on Monday & Tuesday, we also assisted Plainfield Fire with a structure fire, assisted the State Police, made a DUI arrest, assisted a family experiencing a mental health crisis, and handled crashes, intoxicated subject calls, violations of orders of protection, and more. In short, we DO have better things to do. So PLEASE, be respectful of your community and let us!" the department wrote in their post.

Police said the groups have been targeting not just their friends and classmates but homes belonging to families with small children, homes with no children and neighbors who have "absolutely nothing to do with Homecoming."

"At this point, we are seeing property damage and significant cleanup, and residents are understandably frustrated," police wrote.

Police said they intercepted 650 rolls of toilet paper intended be used in future homecoming pranks and are warning students to be mindful not to take their homecoming week activities too far.

"We want Plainfield North students to enjoy their week. We want them to participate in traditions. We want them to have fun. But criminal mischief, property damage, and dangerous behavior are not Homecoming traditions we will overlook," police wrote. "Think before you act. What may seem like a harmless prank to you can leave someone else with a damaged home, a significant mess, or a costly cleanup."

Police said they encourage students to have fun and make memories but cautioned them to do so with respect.

And yes, police said – they counted every roll.