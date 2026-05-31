Plainfield, Illinois, ice cream shop launches "Bananas Against Bullies" campaign after incident

An ice cream shop in Plainfield, Illinois, has launched an anti-bullying campaign after an incident with a customer.

Hazel Marie's is located at 24030 Lockport St. in Plainfield. Owner Tammy Barvian said on Memorial Day, a customer crossed a line.

"We had a customer that felt that it was OK and appropriate to throw — not toss, but throw — a banana split at the back of one of our employees' heads and hit her in the back of the head," said Barvian. "Not going to be tolerated here. Not something that we're going to allow."

On Sunday, the store asked people to bring bananas and wear yellow for $5 Sundays. The owners said they wanted to raise $10,000 for their Bananas Against Bullies campaign.

According to the Patch, Plainfield police officers responded to the scene after the incident on Monday, May 25, but could not identify the man involved.

The employee who was hit was doing OK days later.