Watch CBS News
Local News

Plainfield, Illinois, ice cream shop launches "Bananas Against Bullies" campaign after incident

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a digital producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
Read Full Bio
Adam Harrington,
Dylan Olsen

/ CBS Chicago

Add CBS News on Google

An ice cream shop in Plainfield, Illinois, has launched an anti-bullying campaign after an incident with a customer.

Hazel Marie's is located at 24030 Lockport St. in Plainfield. Owner Tammy Barvian said on Memorial Day, a customer crossed a line.

"We had a customer that felt that it was OK and appropriate to throw — not toss, but throw — a banana split at the back of one of our employees' heads and hit her in the back of the head," said Barvian. "Not going to be tolerated here. Not something that we're going to allow."

On Sunday, the store asked people to bring bananas and wear yellow for $5 Sundays. The owners said they wanted to raise $10,000 for their Bananas Against Bullies campaign.

According to the Patch, Plainfield police officers responded to the scene after the incident on Monday, May 25, but could not identify the man involved.

The employee who was hit was doing OK days later.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue