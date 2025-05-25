Watch CBS News
Volunteers create new campaign to help protect beloved piping plovers at Montrose Beach

By CBS Chicago Team

It's been one week since Chicago's beloved piping plovers Imani and Sea Rocket laid their first egg of the season in Montrose Beach.

Since the presence of dogs can frighten shore birds, volunteers have now created a way for residents and their furry friends to help keep endangered species safe.

The Piping Plover Pal campaign allows dog owners and their pets to sign a pledge and get a leash cover.

In the pledge you can commit to:

  • Using the Montrose Dog Beach each time I bring a dog in my care to the Montrose Beach Area.
  • Always leashing my dog outside of dog-friendly areas.
  • Keeping my dog outside of protected natural areas.

So far, 25 pups and their owners took the pledge.

Volunteers will be by the Montrose Dog Beach entrance at 10 a.m. for those interested in taking the pledge.

Volunteers will also be at the dog beach on Friday and Saturday mornings.

