Pilsen hot dog stand operators say they're getting bullied by city over mural in alley

Pilsen hot dog stand operators say they're getting bullied by city over mural

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The operators of a Chicago small business said they have been getting bullied by the city and were essentially forced to shut their doors over the weekend – all due to a colorful mural.

The hot dog stand is located in Pilsen, a community known for its vibrant art and murals.

Memo's Hot Dogs, 1447 W. 18th St., has been in business more than 60 years. It is one of the longest-running businesses in the neighborhood.

There is artwork all over the exterior walls of Memo's – including a mural of a giant hot dog lying on top of Navy Pier and being hosed with mustard by a boat.

But a mural on the side of the store, which depicts the comedy duo Cheech and Chong out for a Chicago-style hot dog, has the family-owned shop tangled in all sorts of red tape.

The mural on the side of Memo's is the work of artist Angel Silva, also known as Debso. It went up in 2019.

The mural now has the attention of the city – for all the wrong reasons.

"A neighborhood that's known for something, and now you are asking the neighborhood to just remove everything that would separate it from another neighborhood," said Memo's Hot Dogs owner Gerardo Garza.

Gerardo and Janette Garza own Memo's Hot Dogs, and were forced to close the business over the weekend. They say the city considers the alley-side mural a public advertisement – which requires an annual fee made payable to – you guessed it, City Hall.

"They still said the mural had to be brought down, painted over, boarded up," said Janette Garza.

Despite the mural not saying the business name, a judge sided with the city. And with the Garzas unwilling to paint over the mural out of principle, they saw the fines start to build.

De Mar: "So it just kept getting higher and higher and higher?"

Janette Garza: "I imagine so, I just stopped opening the mail."

"My problem was that I feel like I was being bullied," Janette Garza continued, "and I just felt like there was no reason why I should have to paint over it – and on top of that pay a fine."

Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez (25th) said it all "seems like a ridiculous situation."

Sigcho-Lopez said he is trying to help the Garzas remedy the situation with the city

"Now they have to address all these issues before they can even renew their license," he said.

With the mural still on display and the fines unpaid, the Garzas say the city rejected their business license renewal.

"It was the principle, you know?" said Janette Garza. "Why bully me just because you can? Why make me pay these fines and make me paint over my mural just because you can?"

"Small businesses are the backbones to any community," added Gerardo Garza. "When you go and you shut down a small business, you're taking away the working parts of the neighborhood."

We did not receive a comment from the city's office in charge of business affairs.

The Garzas are confident that this closure will be temporary, and hopeful they can work something out with the city to reopen and keep their mural.