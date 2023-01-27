Pilsen residents complain practice of 'dibs' is out of control

CHICAGO (CBS) – The snowy weather is sparking the return of the time-honored Chicago tradition of "dibs."

Car owners use everything from buckets to old furniture to reserve the spot. But as CBS 2's Andrew Ramos found, some Pilsen residents are saying this unwritten rule is out of control.

One of the reasons why residents are saying that this practice is out of control is because if you consider the light dusting of snow the city had late this week, not much shoveling was required to get cars out.

But it isn't stopping some from already calling dibs like one person. It's such a scenario that has some very frustrated.

Even though Anthony Stenschke was taken aback by what some would describe as "brazen dibs" along West 17th Street, he respects it.

"Yeah, we don't have an inch on the ground, I know, but you got to call the dibs whenever you can because that's your spot. That's where you park," Stenschke said. "People already know where you park."

The long-standing tradition has become standard protocol in neighborhoods across Chicago, which essentially pushed the idea of if you dig it out, it's yours, so mark you territory accordingly.

"I just let it be and go find another spot you know," said one resident who declined to give their name. "Like that's how it is. I don't really pay attention to it."

The trend of calling dibs has widely been controversial in Chicago, but for the most part, it's the unwritten rule of the land.

But now, critics say it's being abused after light snowfall on Wednesday into Thursday, which barely resulted into anything substantial on the ground, yet prompted scenes like this in Pilsen.

From lawn furniture to buckets of concrete, the creativity to reserve a spot had no bounds.

The frustration even sparked up a heated debate on Facebook.

"If you put a cone down, that's your spot," Stenschke said. "You don't move people's stuff."

With parking already a problem in neighborhoods citywide, some say dibs are adding to the problem. Some fed-up residents even took their complaints to the city this week.

According to data compiled by CBS 2, 311 received nearly 60 "dibs" complaints from Wednesday into Thursday, requesting the removal of objects in the street reserving spots.

Belmont Cragin topped the list with seven, followed by Gage Park and Chicago Lawn with six each. Garfield Ridge and Clearing each had four complaints.

"I think cops have more to worry about then cones on the street," said one resident.

In an attempt to avoid conflicts among residents, the city has previously encouraged those who are concerned with dibs to call 311 and let the Department of Streets and Sanitation handle it.