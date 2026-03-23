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Piece of metal seen dangling from dormitory building at UIC

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a digital producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
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Adam Harrington,
Dylan Olsen

/ CBS Chicago

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A piece of metal was seen hanging off the James Stukel Towers on the University of Illinois Chicago campus overnight Sunday into Monday.

The piece of metal was seen blowing in the wind and hitting the side of the building, at 718 W. James M. Rochford St.

Crews did seem to get the issue under control.

CBS News Chicago has reached out to Chicago Fire Department officials to learn more.

The James Stukel Towers are four-tower a dormitory with for, five, and eight-person suites.

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