Pets rescued from fire in Chicago's Back of the Yards neighborhood

Multiple pets were rescued from a residential fire in a building on busy Ashland Avenue in Chicago's Back of the Yards neighborhood Tuesday morning.

Video posted at 8:40 a.m. showed smoke and flames pouring out of the second floor of a building in the 4300 block of South Ashland Avenue.

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The Chicago Fire Department said no people were injured or hospitalized, but two dogs were rescued. There were also reports that a cat was given CPR, but the Fire Department could not immediately confirm this information.

Information about the cause and origin of the fire was not immediately available.