Watch CBS News
Local News

Pets rescued from fire in Chicago's Back of the Yards neighborhood

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a digital producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
Read Full Bio
Adam Harrington,
Courtney Scott

/ CBS Chicago

Add CBS News on Google

Multiple pets were rescued from a residential fire in a building on busy Ashland Avenue in Chicago's Back of the Yards neighborhood Tuesday morning.

Video posted at 8:40 a.m. showed smoke and flames pouring out of the second floor of a building in the 4300 block of South Ashland Avenue.

ashland-avenue-fire.jpg
Citizen App

The Chicago Fire Department said no people were injured or hospitalized, but two dogs were rescued. There were also reports that a cat was given CPR, but the Fire Department could not immediately confirm this information.

Information about the cause and origin of the fire was not immediately available.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue