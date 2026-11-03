Pets rescued from fire in Chicago's Back of the Yards neighborhood
Multiple pets were rescued from a residential fire in a building on busy Ashland Avenue in Chicago's Back of the Yards neighborhood Tuesday morning.
Video posted at 8:40 a.m. showed smoke and flames pouring out of the second floor of a building in the 4300 block of South Ashland Avenue.
The Chicago Fire Department said no people were injured or hospitalized, but two dogs were rescued. There were also reports that a cat was given CPR, but the Fire Department could not immediately confirm this information.
Information about the cause and origin of the fire was not immediately available.