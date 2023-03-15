Plan to fine drivers holding pets in their lap heads to full Illinois House

CHICAGO (CBS) - Transport can be tricky when it comes to pets.

Most animal owners know keeping pets' passengers and out of the driver's seat can be a task.

Now an amendment to a bill moving through the Illinois House would mean a $50 fine for anyone driving with a pet in their lap. It's meant to prevent distracted driving.

The measure passed committee and now goes to the full house for consideration.