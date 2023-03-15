Watch CBS News
Local News

Plan to fine drivers holding pets in their lap heads to full Illinois House

/ CBS Chicago

Plan to fine drivers holding pets in their lap heads to full Illinois House
Plan to fine drivers holding pets in their lap heads to full Illinois House 00:20

CHICAGO (CBS) - Transport can be tricky when it comes to pets.

Most animal owners know keeping pets' passengers and out of the driver's seat can be a task.

Now an amendment to a bill moving through the Illinois House would mean a $50 fine for anyone driving with a pet in their lap. It's meant to prevent distracted driving.

The measure passed committee and now goes to the full house for consideration.

First published on March 15, 2023 / 8:35 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.