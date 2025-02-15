Pete Crow-Armstrong's new hairdo stars at Cubs' spring training

MESA, Arizona (CBS) -- Cubs center fielder Pete Crow Armstrong is trying to build off a strong finish to his rookie season, and already feels like one of the stars of spring training, in more ways than one.

Crow-Armstrong made a star-studded splash to start spring training with his eye-popping Cubbie blue and blonde hairdo.

"I don't think anybody's really surprised at this point. I think that that's been vocalized to me already," he said of his teammates' reaaction. "I hope some of the guys hate it. That's kinda the point. It's obviously far from the norm, and I think I gravitate towards things like that."

Is Crow-Armstrong calling his shot for to make the All-Star Game?

"I don't know if that was the point, but I'll let the first three months dictate whether that outcome happens or not," he said.

He appreciates that his teammates accept his sometimes eccentric behavior, but understand his consistent production at the plate and in center field is what ultimately matters.

"Yeah, it's really all you can ask for, as somebody that went 0-for-14 to start their career, and then sucked a little bit more for a while," he said. "I mean, it was easy coming to the field every day, knowing that people had my back."

Former Bulls star Dennis Rodman had a pretty big billboard in Chicago with his colorful hairdos in the 1990s. Crow-Armstrong's first spring training number with the Cubs was 91, the same jersey number Rodman wore with the Bulls.

Is a Rodman-esque billboard in Crow-Armstrong's future?

"I don't know if need to emulate everything about Dennis Rodman but, shoot, defensively, not a bad comparison," he said.

One thing Chicago fans respect his hard work and toughness, and Crow-Armstrong brings some of those same things to the field.

"It's cool to be able to be remembered for diving into the stands, and 20 rebounds, and all that stuff, so I mean that's not a bad comparison," he said.

As he begins his second full season in the big leagues, Crow-Armstrong is hoping to stick around the bricks and ivy for a long time and be known for more than his hair-raising antics.