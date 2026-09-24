Pete Crow-Armstrong becomes first Cub in history to join 40-40 club

History was made during the regular-season finale at Wrigley Field Thursday, as Pete Crow-Armstrong became the first player in Cubs history to join the 40-40 club.

Crow-Armstrong is also the seventh MLB player in history to join the club, which requires having at least 40 home runs and 40 stolen bases in a single season.

He earned the distinction after stealing second base in the first inning of the Cubs' game against the Marlins Thursday afternoon.

The 40-40 club also includes Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani and Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. Jose Canseco was the first with the 1988 Oakland Athletics.

Crow-Armstrong hit his 45th homer during Sunday's game at Cincinnati, extending his career high. The 24-year-old drew a leadoff walk from Tyler Phillips in the first inning and swiped second base on the next pitch to Seiya Suzuki for his 40th steal in 47 attempts. Fans chanted "MVP" as the Wrigley Field videoboard proclaimed the feat.

"Everything Pete has done this year has been really incredible," Cubs manager Craig Counsell was quoted by MLB.com. "I know that's a milestone, but I think we've seen it all already this year, actually, you know? And I think the people here have celebrated him in a really cool way. I've never seen it before, actually."

Crow-Armstrong was drafted at No. 19 overall for the New York Mets in 2020. He was traded to the Cubs in exchange for star shortstop Javy Baez and starting pitcher Trevor Williams in 2021.

Before joining the big leagues, Crow-Armstrong played six games this season with Single-A St. Lucie, hitting .417 (10-for-24) with two doubles, four RBI, two stolen bases, seven walks, and six strikeouts before suffering a shoulder injury in May.

The Cubs will clinch a playoff spot if they win over the Marlins Thursday. Even if they lose, the Cubs will also clinch if the Arizona Diamondbacks lose to the Colorado Rockies this afternoon.