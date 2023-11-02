Pet Rescue Spotlight: PAWS Chicago
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Each Thursday, CBS 2 highlights pet rescue organizations in and around Chicago
Betsy Moore is from PAWS Chicago and she's brought Marius to the studio. The cutie is a five-year-old very sweet and affectionate mixed-breed dog.
The organization is hosting a New Friend Adoption Event on Saturday on the North Shore from noon to 3:00 p.m. in Highland Park at the Glenn L. Felner North Shore Adoption Center.
There will be a Pup Pop-Up Event on Saturday from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Saturday at PAWS Chicago's Lincoln Park adoption center.
