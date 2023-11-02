Watch CBS News
Pet Rescue Spotlight: PAWS Chicago

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Each Thursday, CBS 2 highlights pet rescue organizations in and around Chicago

Betsy Moore is from PAWS Chicago and she's brought Marius to the studio. The cutie is a five-year-old very sweet and affectionate mixed-breed dog. 

The organization is hosting a New Friend Adoption Event on Saturday on the North Shore from noon to 3:00 p.m. in Highland Park at the Glenn L. Felner North Shore Adoption Center

There will be a Pup Pop-Up Event on Saturday from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Saturday at PAWS Chicago's Lincoln Park adoption center. 

This Saturday, we’re bringing a bunch of pups in foster care back to the Adoption Center for one night only so you can...

Posted by PAWS Chicago on Monday, October 30, 2023
First published on November 2, 2023 / 11:59 AM CDT

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

