Pet Rescue Spotlight: PAWS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Each Thursday, CBS 2 highlights pet rescue organizations in and around Chicago

Betsy Moore is from PAWS Chicago and she's brought Marius to the studio. The cutie is a five-year-old very sweet and affectionate mixed-breed dog.

The organization is hosting a New Friend Adoption Event on Saturday on the North Shore from noon to 3:00 p.m. in Highland Park at the Glenn L. Felner North Shore Adoption Center.

There will be a Pup Pop-Up Event on Saturday from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Saturday at PAWS Chicago's Lincoln Park adoption center.

This Saturday, we’re bringing a bunch of pups in foster care back to the Adoption Center for one night only so you can... Posted by PAWS Chicago on Monday, October 30, 2023