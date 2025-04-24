Man hit, killed by train on CTA Blue Line

A long stretch of the CTA Blue Line was shut down for hours Thursday evening after a man fell onto the tracks and was hit and killed by a train.

Police said the man fell onto the tracks at the Division and Milwaukee subway stop in West Town, and was struck by a train. He died at the scene and was already dead when police arrived.

A large police presence was seen near the station entrance at Milwaukee, Division, and Ashland avenues, with caution tape cordoning off the entrances.

The Blue Line was shut down from the LaSalle Street station in the subway downtown northwest all the way to the Western Avenue subway station at Western and Milwaukee avenues in the Bucktown neighborhood.

The closure affected the entire Dearborn Street subway, and travelers in the River West, Noble Square, and Wicker Park neighborhoods.

Service had resumed by 10 p.m.