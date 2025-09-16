Watch CBS News
Person of interest in custody after man stabbed in park in Joliet, Illinois

An investigation is underway in southwest suburban Joliet, Illinois, after a man was found stabbed in a park on Tuesday morning. 

Around 9:35 a.m., Joliet police responded to the south end of Bicentennial Park, near Bluff Street and Marion Street, for a stabbing investigation. It is not clear what led up to the stabbing incident. 

The Joliet Police Department said a male victim was taken to a local hospital. His condition and identity were not immediately known. 

Police said a person of interest was taken into custody. There is no threat to the community, police confirmed. 

No further details were released. 

Police are investigating. 

