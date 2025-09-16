Person of interest in custody after man stabbed in park in Joliet, Illinois
An investigation is underway in southwest suburban Joliet, Illinois, after a man was found stabbed in a park on Tuesday morning.
Around 9:35 a.m., Joliet police responded to the south end of Bicentennial Park, near Bluff Street and Marion Street, for a stabbing investigation. It is not clear what led up to the stabbing incident.
The Joliet Police Department said a male victim was taken to a local hospital. His condition and identity were not immediately known.
Police said a person of interest was taken into custody. There is no threat to the community, police confirmed.
No further details were released.
Police are investigating.